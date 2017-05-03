Farmgate Cheese launches in the USA

Melbourne-based specialty food brand, Farmgate Cheese has begun exporting its specialty condiments range to the United States of America.

Established in 2009 as Australia’s first dedicated online cheese store, Farmgate Cheese has established itself as a leader in the nation’s gourmet food and beverage market.

Initially seeking to complement its offering of artisan cheese, founder and owner, Travis Sanders released a range of Australian made cheese accompaniments and condiments to partner with the plethora of international artisan cheese on the market.

Seeking markets further afield, in 2015 Travis went on an exploratory journey to California and presented the Farmgate Cheese range of condiments to thousands of trade customers and industry professionals. Following the success of this expedition, the process began of establishing Farmgate Cheese in the United States.

Farmgate Cheese condiments are currently stocked in over 50 Whole Foods Market stores, as well as dozens of independent retailers and supermarkets across America, with plans to increase that footprint over the coming months.