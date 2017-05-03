Naturex: Natural Food Safety

Naturex will use this year’s IFT exhibition in Las Vegas, at Booth #2457, to introduce Cleanatis™, a new line of antimicrobial ingredients.

Already masters in the natural preservation of color and taste in meat products, Naturex’s experts have recently developed new solutions for tackling the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Cleanatis™ antimicrobial ingredients address the meat industry’s demanding needs for safe, natural products that last.

The range includes two synergistic blends of natural extracts that prevent the development of major pathogens such as listeria and salmonella, offering overall protection of the food matrix. With no impact on product taste, the blends can help meat manufacturers make a smooth transition to natural.

About Naturex

Naturex sources, manufactures and markets natural specialty ingredients for the food, health and cosmetic industries. As the Natural Maker, the company actively supports the global shift to natural by directly addressing key consumer expectations through an offer built on two main focus areas: My Natural Food and My Natural Selfcare. Naturex’s portfolio includes colors, antioxidants, specialty fruits & vegetables, phytoactives, and numerous other plant-based natural ingredients, designed to help its customers create healthy, authentic and effective products.

The Group’s strong commitment to sustainability, continuous innovation process, and the talent of its people are at the heart of its success. Headquartered in Avignon, France, Naturex has experienced steadily-increasing growth throughout the last 20 years. The group posted €404.4 million in sales in 2016 and employs 1,700 people worldwide.

