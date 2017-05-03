Fuchs: Tastes of Africa

Fuchs North America introduces the African Exploration Collection, a new line of distinctive seasonings, bases and flavors. The collection’s four delicious and on-trend seasonings are highly versatile, with multiple applications for each.

Among the collection’s offerings are seasonings and blends for proteins, sauces, snacks and seafood. These items also are the starting point for food manufacturers to develop their own unique signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

The New Collection

Fuchs’ new African Exploration Collection includes the following four seasoning blends:

• Berbere BBQ Seasoning

• Maghreb Style Boharat Seasoning (pictured)

• Mozambique Style Piri Piri Sauce Base

• Senegalese Style Tamarind & Coconut Snack Seasoning

“As people have been becoming more adventurous eaters, there’s been an increase in demand for authentic ethnic cuisines and flavors inspired by different regions of the world,” notes Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing. “As a result, African cuisine and African inspired flavors have been gaining traction both in foodservice and at retail. Our newest collection delivers on authenticity, but is also highly versatile. Each of the seasonings in this collection has multiple applications.”

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ African Exploration Collection features delicious and on-trend flavors that will liven up any meal or product.

Super Sauce Base

Elizabeth Lindemer, CEC, Fuchs’ corporate executive chef, worked to develop blends that meet consumers’ high expectations of authenticity.

“Our Mozambique Style Piri Piri Sauce Base features the piri piri pepper, which has been growing in Africa for hundreds of years,” says Lindemer. “Although Piri Piri dishes may vary from region to region, it always delivers its characteristic fiery yet addictive heat.”

Fuchs believes the seasoning not only make for an excellent sauce for shrimp, but it also works well on other seafood items and proteins, like chicken.

Sensational Snack Seasoning

Lindemer believes Fuchs’ Senegalese Style Tamarind & Coconut Snack Seasoning will become a processor’s new “go-to” seasoning for snacks.

“We’ve combined Tamarind, a common ingredient in Senegalese cuisine, with coconut for an exciting profile that works wonderfully on snacks, such as chips and nuts, but also can pair with chicken or fish,” she says.

Fearless Flavors for Proteins

Not only is Fuchs’ Berbere BBQ Seasoning on trend, but it’s also incredibly versatile, officials note.

“We noticed how well the Berbere blend complemented the flavors found in traditional BBQ,” says Lindemer. “You’ll want to put this blend on everything from flank steak to popcorn and chips.”

Northwestern Africa serves as inspiration for Fuchs’ Maghreb Style Boharat Seasoning.

“You can taste the flavors of both the African and Arabic worlds in this blend, which features warm and savory spices and black pepper,” Lindemer adds. “This makes it the perfect seasoning for proteins, like chicken and lamb, as well as grains and vegetables.”

Custom Solutions, Too

Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, says the strategy behind all of Fuchs’ offerings—including the African Exploration Collection—is to help food manufacturers create unique and irresistible new items that build on culinary traditions.

“We stay on top of consumer taste trends,” says Wuestenfeld. “The development process is a combination of science and art. Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own – offerings that are unique and stand out.”

With each customer, Fuchs North America goes from conception to manufacturing to delivery of an approved flavor as quickly as possible.

“We have a wide range of flavor bases at the ready, and, as a result, we can provide samples for immediate testing. Then we customize and refine the flavor to attain exactly the taste characteristics our customer is seeking,” Wuestenfeld reports.

Complimentary Samples Available

For a limited time, Fuchs North America is offering complimentary samples of the items in its new African Exploration Collection.

To request samples, contact Rebekah Wicke toll-free at 800-365-3229. You may also e-mail your request to rwicke@fuchsna.com or visit http://www.fuchsna.com/African.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading producer and supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor systems to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back more than 75 years, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning specialists are experts in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. They work closely with food technologists and product development personnel at client companies to design distinctive, differentiated flavor systems. Fuchs products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, Fuchs North America has been part of the worldwide Fuchs Group, the largest privately-held spice and seasoning company in the industry. The Fuchs Group serves food manufacturing, foodservice and retail segments, backed by secure, quality sourcing plus state-of-the-art production facilities on four continents.

Website address: www.fuchsna.com.