Lemon Lemon Sparkling Lemonade

PepsiCo introduces new beverage that is a mix of lemon juice, bubbles and a touch of sweetness

May 4, 2017
KEYWORDS carbonated soft drinks / PepsiCo
With summer days just around the corner, LEMON LEMON, a new sparkling lemonade from PepsiCo, is available in stores across the country, offering a refreshing way to enjoy the warmest months of the year. LEMON LEMON includes a mix of lemon juice, bubbles and a touch of sweetness, available in three flavors – Original, Blackberry and Peach. At just 70-calories per 12-ounce can it is a bubbly reminder to take time out from a busy daily routine.

To celebrate the global launch of LEMON LEMON, consumers can power down and get away with "Picnic Time Off," a series of picnics in three of the world's busiest cities – Paris, New York and Toronto. Each LEMON LEMON picnic will include the simple pleasures of escape including music, food, refreshment, real life connections and, of course, a chance to taste LEMON LEMON.

In New York, LEMON LEMON will host an exclusive floating picnic on the Hornblower Infinity yacht on Wednesday, May 24. The event will feature a special performance by singer and songwriter Calum Scott, culinary treats and a scenic, sunset tour of some of New York's iconic landmarks.

