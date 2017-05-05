Reser’s Revamps Deli Line

Reser’s introduce two new products to its line of refrigerated deli salads: American Classics Egg Salad and American Classics Pimento Cheese. In addition, Reser’s is removing high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) as well as all artificial colors and artificial flavors across the entire American Classics™ deli salad product line. This includes many party and tailgate favorites such as: potato salad, macaroni salad, pasta salad, coleslaw, baked beans and protein-packed salads.



American Classics Egg Salad. A combination of diced hard boiled eggs, mustard, mayonnaise, black pepper, diced onion and celery, with a touch of lemon juice. This is the first American Classics protein option for vegetarians. It contains no HFCS or any artificial colors and flavors. The suggested retail price of each 12-ounce package is $5.99.

American Classics Pimento Cheese. A creamy blend of mild cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pimentos, paprika and a dash of red hot sauce. This retro-cool Southern staple is catching on across the country in the fast-growing dips and spreads segment. It contains no HFCS or any artificial colors and flavors. The suggested retail price of each 12-ounce package is $5.99.



New Recipes

The new product recipes feature a “cleaner” ingredient label while retaining the same crowd-pleasing flavors. Updates include:

• Removal of high fructose corn syrup

• Removal of artificial colors

• Removal of artificial flavors



New Design

Roe adds, “We also gave our packaging a facelift, while keeping the iconic red lid for easy identification.” Design features include:

• Translucent container

• Large variety name

• A clean white background to the lid label

• Wrap around photography

• Ingredient claims on the side of the package