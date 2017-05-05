Latino Influence On Foodservice Increases

While Latinos currently comprise 17% of the total US population, the Latino population and its spending power will continue to grow and impact the US foodservice industry. With their incomes rising, Latinos are visiting restaurants more often and broadening the types of restaurants they visit compared to two years ago.

Key takeaways from the report include:

• Three-fifths (62%) of Latinos expect their personal financial situation to improve in the next year, with 35% of these consumers saying it will improve slightly

• Two-fifths (41%) of Latinos and 54% of Spanish-dominant Latinos say that they are now more likely to visit restaurants that publicly support Latinos compared to in 2015

• About half (49%) of Latinos say loyalty/rewards programs encourage them to visit a specific restaurant over another, up from 42% in 2015

Compiling findings from 1,200 Latinos, as well as Technomic’s Digital Resource Library and MenuMonitor, the comprehensive 2017 Hispanic Foodservice Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to understand Latinos’ foodservice usage and attitudes to identify key areas of opportunity.

Learn more about the study.

https://www.technomic.com/available-studies/consumer-trend-reports/hispanic-foodservice