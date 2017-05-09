Snacks & Appetizers

Vivra Chocolate Artisan Bars

New varieties include Curry Cashew and Peanut Butter Pretzel

VivraBars_900.jpg
May 9, 2017
KEYWORDS chocolate / sweet treats
Reprints
No Comments

Vivra Chocolate introduced two additions to its line of artisan chocolate bars: Curry Cashew and Peanut Butter Pretzel. Vivra will introduce the two new products at the annual NCA Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, May 23-25.

Curry Cashew is a blend of spice and crunch, inspired by traditional Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Warm, aromatic Eastern spices and Turmeric come together in a classic, cooling milk chocolate, while sweet-yet-salty toasted cashews lend a crunch.

Peanut Butter and Pretzel is a take on some of America’s favorite snacks. Creamy smooth peanut butter and sweet milk chocolate are blended together before being tossed with roasted peanuts and crisp pretzels bits, becoming a salty, savory celebration of chocolate and snack time.

Both flavors are available in 3-ounce bars and with a suggested retail price of $5.99, and are available for immediate shipment.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.