Vivra Chocolate Artisan Bars

Vivra Chocolate introduced two additions to its line of artisan chocolate bars: Curry Cashew and Peanut Butter Pretzel. Vivra will introduce the two new products at the annual NCA Sweets and Snacks Expo in Chicago, May 23-25.

Curry Cashew is a blend of spice and crunch, inspired by traditional Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine. Warm, aromatic Eastern spices and Turmeric come together in a classic, cooling milk chocolate, while sweet-yet-salty toasted cashews lend a crunch.

Peanut Butter and Pretzel is a take on some of America’s favorite snacks. Creamy smooth peanut butter and sweet milk chocolate are blended together before being tossed with roasted peanuts and crisp pretzels bits, becoming a salty, savory celebration of chocolate and snack time.

Both flavors are available in 3-ounce bars and with a suggested retail price of $5.99, and are available for immediate shipment.