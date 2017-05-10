Upton’s Naturals Vegan Mac & Ch’eese

Upton’s Naturals introduced Ch’eesy Mac, a pre-cooked, vegan mac and cheese. Offering a cleaner and plant-based take on this classic comfort food, the new lineup includes original Ch’eesy Mac and Ch’eesy Bacon Mac varieties. Packaged with ready-to-eat, large and ridged macaroni noodles and a prepared pouch of nutritional yeast based cheese, these 100% vegan products are also low in sugar and free of nuts, dairy, oil, trans fat, cholesterol, GMOs and artificial flavors. The Bacon Mac features the addition of smoky, extra crispy bacon seitan mixed in with the pasta.

Easy to prepare by pan frying over medium heat or by warming in the microwave for 60 seconds, Upton’s Naturals’ Ch’eesy Mac will be available at natural and specialty stores nationwide this summer for an SRP of $4.99 per 10.05-ounce box. The product is shelf stable and packaged in a retort pouch to maintain freshness.