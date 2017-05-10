Dave’s Killer Bread Bagels

Dave’s Killer Bread is bringing its whole grain and protein punch to store-bought bagels and cinnamon raisin bread. Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) is breaking into the breakfast category with four new products packed with nutrition and clean ingredients.

For those who love the flavor of conventional bagels but want more powerful nutrition, DKB packs its new line with whole grains and protein to keep consumers fueled throughout the day − with absolutely no artificial flavors, colors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.

The four hearty new products are: