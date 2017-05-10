Dave’s Killer Bread Bagels
Dave’s Killer Bread packs its new line with whole grains and protein to keep consumers fueled throughout the day
Dave’s Killer Bread is bringing its whole grain and protein punch to store-bought bagels and cinnamon raisin bread. Dave’s Killer Bread (DKB) is breaking into the breakfast category with four new products packed with nutrition and clean ingredients.
For those who love the flavor of conventional bagels but want more powerful nutrition, DKB packs its new line with whole grains and protein to keep consumers fueled throughout the day − with absolutely no artificial flavors, colors, high fructose corn syrup or bleached flour.
The four hearty new products are:
- Plain Awesome: Packing more whole grains, 13g per serving, than any plain bagel available at grocery and 12g of protein, these soft, chewy bagels are loaded with the five super grains – quinoa, spelt, rye, millet and barley.
- Cinnamon Raisin Remix: Cinn-fully delicious bagels that are subtly sweet with swirls of cinnamon and raisins and 11g of protein and 10g of whole grains.
- Epic Everything: Everything and more with 12g of protein, 27g whole grains, 560mg of Omega-3s and a rock star lineup of toppings like flax, chia, sesame, poppy, garlic and onion.
- Raisin’ the Roof: A healthy take on a classic breakfast bread, Raisin’ the Roof is a new loaf from the maker of the No. 1 organic sliced bread brand in the country. It’s a sweet and cinnamon-y raisin breakfast bread that uses organic whole wheat to provide 8g of whole grains and only 90 calories per slice. The bread is loaded with raisins, cinnamon bites, thick-rolled oats, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.