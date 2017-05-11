Stoli® Vodka expanded its award-winning portfolio with Stoli® Crushed, a fresh and fun expression of Stoli vodka with real fruit juice. Stoli continues on its path of innovation with Stoli® Crushed offered in Pineapple and Ruby Red Grapefruit.

Juicy with a taste that is undeniably Stoli, the beverage can be enjoyed on the rocks or with club soda, providing consumers with a cocktail they can experience anytime, anywhere.

Stoli Crushed is distilled and blended at the brand's Riga, Latvia distillery along with Stoli's entire range of vodkas. Made from naturally gluten-free ingredients – including corn and buckwheat – and blended with real fruit juice, Stoli Crushed expands on Stoli Gluten Free, which was introduced in April 2016.