‘Share an ICE COLD Coke’ Evolves

Back by popular demand, Coca-Cola® is reintroducing its “Share a Coke” program under a new name – “Share an ICE COLD Coke.”

“Share an ICE COLD Coke” will feature last names in addition to first names on 20-ounce bottles across the Coca-Cola portfolio of products. This also marks the first year names will appear on Coca-Cola Life and Cherry Coke in the United States, joining Coca-Cola, Diet Coke® and Coke Zero™. By introducing more names and more choices within the Coca-Cola portfolio of products, fans will have more opportunities than ever to share and enjoy any ice-cold Coke with family and friends, and savor summer moments together. “Share an ICE COLD Coke” bottles hit shelves in May.

From proms to graduations, family reunions to weddings, fans can once again visit ShareaCoke.com to purchase personalized iconic 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke and Coke Zero for any special person or occasion.