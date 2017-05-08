Omya: Add Value, Versatility

Omya will use its Las Vegas IFT Show Booth #2426 to will present its versatile portfolio of high purity calcium carbonates and ingredients.

When it comes to calcium-fortified foods, Calcipur® is the right choice. Thanks to its high elemental calcium content, it is one of the most concentrated sources of calcium in the market. That is to say the same calcium dose in a finished product can be achieved more efficiently compared to other technical solutions available. Depending on the dosage used, calcium-related claims can be stated on packaging. Another focus will be on bone health concepts.



Visitors looking to fortify foodstuffs with calcium should definitely visit Omya’s booth and talk to company experts about Calcipur®. Possible applications include infant nutrition, bakery products, snack bars, breakfast cereals and milk alternatives.

Plant-based drinks

In the light of increased food intolerances and the rise of veganism, plant-based drinks made with soy, rice, oat or almond are becoming more and more popular. With Calcipur®, manufacturers can produce beverages with a calcium content that's equivalent to cow's milk.

When adding calcium carbonate for nutrition and taste, it’s critical to get the particle size right and ensure stability and keep sedimentation rates as low as possible. Because Calcipur® is available in different grades and particle sizes, manufacturers always will have access to the best solution to meet individual needs. Plus, thanks to its refractive index, the ingredient has successfully been shown to significantly improve overall opacity and contribute to an appealing appearance.

Bone health supplement

Omya also will showcase its bone health concepts to address the world's increasingly aging populations. The company will present formulations containing two different calcium ingredients from its own portfolio: Omyapure®, as the active ingredient; and Omyapharm® as an excipient.

The active ingredient Omyapure® 35-OG is the perfect choice for natural calcium supplementation and osteoporosis treatment. Meanwhile, the excipient Omyapharm® 500-OG offers superior technological properties. As an efficient carrier for multiple substances, it has a high loading capacity for active ingredients. With a specific morphology of external lamellae structure and an internal network of interconnected pores, the particles of Omyapure® facilitate the production of tablets that uniquely feature both high porosity and maximum levels of hardness.

Added vitamins K2 and D3 from the company’s distribution portfolio improve calcium absorption. Supplements based on that formulation—together with a balanced diet—provide enough calcium to reach the recommended daily allowance according to US Food and Drug Administration.

Omya experts will demonstrate the scope of the company’s broad distribution portfolio, which also includes chicory root and agave fibers, organic agave syrup as a natural sweetener, hydrocolloids and gums, cocoa powders, plant based replacements for glycols and glycerin, natural excipients, natural colors, functional extracts, flours and precooked grains, proteins, and natural foam control agents.

The combination of its proprietary calcium carbonates with the ingredients from the distribution portfolio enable the company to develop holistic solutions that fit current market trends and therefore, demand.

About Omya Group

Omya International AG is a leading global producer of calcium carbonates and a worldwide distributor of specialty additives, premium services and solutions. Founded in 1884 in Switzerland, Omya has a global presence extending to more than 180 locations in more than 50 countries with 8,000 employees. Omya provides sustainable added value products and services from responsibly sourced materials to meet the needs of current and future generations. In the consumer goods sector, Omya offers innovative solutions based on high purity natural minerals and complementary ingredients complying with the most stringent regulatory and quality standards.

For further information, please visit: www.omya.com