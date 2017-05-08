Bonafide Provisions Drinkable Veggies

John Wahl, veteran food and beverage executive, has joined Bonafide Provisions™, the pioneer and category leader of frozen, organic bone broth, as its vice president of sales. Wahl brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, where he’ll spearhead strategic growth and channel expansion for the brand’s core line of frozen bone broths and new ready-to-drink line of Drinkable Veggies™.

“The moment I met John, I knew he was the right person for the job,” said Sharon Brown, founder and CEO of Bonafide Provisions. “Not only does he have the perfect background helping to sell brands in our space, but he understands how we’re trying to empower people to take control of their well-being through food. Our company has grown significantly in the past year, and with his industry experience, John is the best person to help lead sales as our portfolio continues to expand into traditional and specialty markets across the country.”

Wahl joins Bonafide Provisions from Mamma Chia, where he served as the director of national sales from 2011-2014. He has extensive experience in transforming startups into household brands prior to acquisition, including as national sales director at Odwalla Juices prior to 2001 and as northwest regional manager of PowerBar prior to 1996. He will oversee Bonafide Provisions’ nationwide sales, including business operations, shipping methods, logistics and more.

Wahl’s hire comes hot on the heels of Bonafide Provisions’ recent launch of its ready-to-drink line of Drinkable Veggies, a first in the refrigerated set for the brand, and the two additions to its core line of frozen bone broths, Free Range Turkey and Frontier Blend.