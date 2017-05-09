Cargill Expands Egg Facility

Ground has been broken for a $12 million, 11,700-square-foot expansion at Cargill's innovative cooked egg facility in Mason City, Iowa, resulting in 44 jobs being added to the more than 250 existing positions. Popularity of the products made at the facility, especially baked or cooked egg entrees and patties, necessitated the expansion to meet foodservice and food ingredient customers' needs and satisfy consumer demand.

"Producing innovative, protein-rich, egg-based foods at our Mason City facility continues to create excitement in the marketplace and generate growth for our customers and Cargill," said Jessica Reith, facility general manager. "Helping our customers deliver high-quality, nutritious, delicious and affordable egg protein to consumers has led to multiple expansions since the facility opened in 2001 with three dozen employees and the desire to successfully grow the business."

Cargill's Mason City facility produces refrigerated liquid pasteurized eggs, pre-cooked frozen entrees and pre-cooked frozen scrambled eggs. It is one of four egg processing facilities owned by the company, with two in Minnesota and another in Michigan, where a $27 million expansion was completed in May 2016.