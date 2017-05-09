Safe Catch, 100% mercury tested tuna, introduced a new line of seasoned pure wild tuna.



Safe Catch Elite tuna set a new bar for purity, taste and nutrients with its proprietary testing, artisan cooking process and minimal processing. Now, Safe Catch is changing tuna with spices from around the world and recipes that satisfy the most selective palates, and cater to its Paleo, Non-GMO and Whole 30 health conscious customers.



The New Seasoned Safe Catch Elite Wild Tuna Line includes:



• Chili Lime – Chili pepper, lime, organic coconut palm sugar, orange peel, cumin and a touch of avocado oil

• Garlic Herb – Garlic, basil, black pepper, oregano, rosemary, onion, orange peel, chili pepper and a touch of avocado oil.

• Citrus Pepper – Lemon, black pepper, celery seed, lemon peel, garlic, onion, parsley and a touch of avocado oil.

• Cajun – All natural paprika, garlic, cayenne, black pepper, thyme, oregano, onion and a touch of avocado oil.

• Tandoori – Coriander, cumin, black pepper, ginger, cinnamon, cayenne, paprika and a touch of avocado oil.

• Habanero Mint – Ancho chili, habanero, onion, paprika, cayenne, garlic, coconut palm sugar, spearmint and a touch of avocado oil.



Traditionally, conventional flavored tuna is precooked, machine processed and made with artificial flavoring, fillers, preservatives, GMO vegetable broth and cooked again. As a result, many healthy omega-3s are lost. Safe Catch tuna is hand cut and hand packed, and then slow cooked just once in the can to retain healthy Omega-3s, vitamins, minerals and flavor.