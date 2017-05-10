FONA International Names New Leadership
Jim Ellis named VP of FONA Confections, Desserts & Healthcare business unit
FONA International, developer and manufacturer of complete flavor solutions for many of the world's leading companies, has hired Jim Ellis as Vice President of the company's Confections, Desserts & Healthcare Business Unit.
Ellis brings 20 years of strategic sales and marketing experience to the role, including a background developing and executing winning strategies within the flavor industry.
"Jim is an incredible addition to the FONA team. He brings a high-growth mindset and will foster incredible partnerships with our customers," said Executive Vice President TJ Widuch. "Jim has a track record of getting results through strategic growth. It will be exciting to watch."
Ellis's previous roles include serving as Commercial Director responsible for a multi-million dollar flavor division. He also has background as a Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, directly responsible for driving sales of goods valued at $3 billion.
