Chobani Launches Second Food Incubator Class

Chobani, LLC announced that it will launch a second incubator class following the success of its inaugural program and opened its call for applications through June 4, 2017.



Chobani's founder and CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya, launched the Chobani Food Incubator in 2016 to support food entrepreneurs aiming to challenge the food industry, improve broken systems and bring better food to more people—principles through which Chobani was founded.



“People are rejecting the way Big Food is doing things,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO, Chobani. “It’s creating a special moment for food start-ups with big hearts and big ideas to challenge how things are done. We’re searching for entrepreneurs who are passionate about getting more natural, more accessible and more creative foods out there, and who are driven by a purpose and mission to make the world better.”



The class will run from September 2017 to December 2017, based out of a dedicated space designed for the Incubator at Chobani’s sales and marketing offices in New York, NY.



The program specifically includes:



Our home as a launching pad

4-month incubator from September 2017 to December 2017, online and on-site

2-3 team members participating on-site with key Chobani team members

Monthly programs at Chobani locations across the U.S., including manufacturing facilities and a dedicated space in Chobani’s New York offices



Resources with no-strings-attached

$25,000 grant to help grow your business

Travel, hotel and other expenses covered

Equity-free capital



Access & advice

The Chobani Food Incubator programming will cover food industry areas of expertise, including:

Building a sustainable business

Team building and scaling

Brand and marketing

Packaging and pricing

Sales and retail strategy

Innovation and manufacturing

Food Quality and Safety

Nutrition and Food Labeling



Broader Community & Mentorship

Access to Chobani teams, top executives, and experts

Exposure to food industry thought leaders and top retail partners

Networking with Chobani Food Incubator peers

Digital support and community engagement between on-site programs

Regular remote program check-ins



The Chobani Food Incubator’s inaugural class concluded its six-month program in March 2017 with six startup brand graduates: Banza®, Chops Snacks, Cissé Cocoa Co, Jar Goods®, Kettle & Fire, and MISFIT Juicery. During that period, the group registered a combined total revenue of $3 million in 2017 alone (YTD) and an increase of 60% in distribution, expanded their product portfolios, increased employee headcounts and established new relationships with national retailers.



Applicants will be asked to electronically submit information about their products along with a short video and biographical information by June 4, 2017. Chobani plans to notify accepted applicants in mid-July.



Applications and additional information is available at chobanifoodincubator.com.