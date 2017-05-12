Kettle Cuisine Hires New Leadership

Kettle Cuisine announced the addition of Mike Illum as Executive Vice President of Sales and Jeremy Kacuba as Chief Operating Officer. Following the 2016 acquisitions of Del Monaco Foods and Chef Creations, and capacity expansions in both its Lynn, MA and Morgan Hill, CA facilities, the addition of Mike and Jeremy will help drive Kettle Cuisine's coast-to-coast growth strategy.

"Mike's and Jeremey's experience and leadership will be a tremendous addition to the Kettle Cuisine team," says Liam McClennon, Chief Executive Officer of Kettle Cuisine. "Alongside the talented team at Kettle Cuisine, they will help us to reach our goals of category leadership, operational excellence and world-class customer service."



Mike has held a variety of sales leadership roles including nine years at Campbell's Soup Company, and most recently, at Keurig Green Mountain where he was responsible for the Grocery, Drug, and Dollar Store channels. Mike's experience in both the foodservice and retail channels will enhance Kettle Cuisine's ability to bring innovative, customer-centric solutions to the marketplace.



As COO, Jeremy will lead Kettle Cuisine's operations across its bi-coastal manufacturing footprint. Jeremy brings extensive operations and engineering experience with a focus on high-growth environments. Jeremy's career has spanned across a variety of product categories and business models, including General Mills, Snyders Lance, SunOpta, Leprino Foods and Chobani.