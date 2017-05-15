Consumers looking for a tasty and healthy puff snack can now find it with Peeled Snacks Puffs, a new veggie snack line from Peeled Snacks.

Puffed snacks are one of the fastest growing segments in salty snacks. Global puff snack sales are expected to reach $31 billion by 2019, according to researcher MarketsandMarkets. These versatile snacks offer taste, shape and textural variety consumers look for—though often no nutritional value.

Peeled Snacks Puffs are the second veggie snack line from Peeled Snacks; they complement the Peas Please baked crunchy pea snack line and the company’s original gently dried fruit line. Unlike most puffs on the market, Peeled Snacks Puffs are made from simple, wholesome ingredients: organic whole green peas and whole grain brown rice. They have no corn, potatoes or wheat. The new, tasty puffs provide one-half cup of veggies and four grams of protein per serving.

Along with the puffs launch, Peeled Snacks will introduce refreshed packaging for all of its products. The new look emphasizes bright colors, appetite appeal and the whole foods used in each snack.

The new Peeled Snacks Puffs line and new packaging will be available in retail stores this summer. Peeled Snacks Puffs (4-ounce bag) come in three varieties: Butter & Sea Salt, Aged Parmesan, and Nacho. They are USDA certified organic, certified gluten-free and made with non-GMO ingredients.