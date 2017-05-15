Pepperidge Farm unveiled Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy cookie. The cookies are available nationwide in three flavors: Milk Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate Chip.

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies are inspired by homemade cookie recipes and made with only 9 – 12 real ingredients, depending on the flavor, including Chocolate, Flour, Butter, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cage-Free Eggs, Baking Soda, Vanilla Extract, and Salt.

As of May 2017, the entire Pepperidge Farm American Collection Cookies line, with names inspired by American cities such as Nantucket® and Sausalito®, will also move to adding cage-free eggs to their ingredient list. All 58 varieties of Pepperidge Farm breads, buns and rolls are free from High Fructose Corn Syrup, and contain no colors or flavors from artificial sources.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Pepperidge Farm. The company started in 1937, when Margaret Rudkin, a Connecticut housewife and mother of three young children, discovered one of her sons had an allergy to commercial breads that contained preservatives and artificial ingredients. This drove her to experiment baking her own preservative-free bread for her ailing son – ultimately making a whole-wheat loaf that contained only natural ingredients.

Encouraged by her family and her son's doctor, she began a small business out of her kitchen selling her Pepperidge Farm bread – named for her family's home in Fairfield, Connecticut – to local grocers. From there, the company has continued to evolve from one woman's kitchen to an iconic American company, with several of the nation's most beloved brands including Goldfish® crackers, Milano® cookies, Pepperidge Farm fresh and frozen bakery items and now, Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Thin & Crispy Cookies, available nationwide at an SRP of $3.49.