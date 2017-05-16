Ito En Partners With Dot Foods

ITO EN (North America) INC. announced its partnership with redistributor Dot Foods. The alliance will expand less than truck load (LTL) availability of the company’s popular brands, including matcha LOVE, TEAS’ TEA Organic and Oi Ocha, to distributors nationwide. Dot Foods’ streamlined service provides efficiencies to customers in all food channels, removing the minimum order requirements and opening relationships with new distributors to offer ITO EN’s naturally healthy beverages.

Through this partnership with Dot Foods, all of ITO EN’s distinctive lines of tea products will be available to order for both large- and small-scale food distributors across multiple sectors, including foodservice, supermarket, convenience, drug and alternate channels. The innovative service enables customers outside of key retailers to place orders within a two-day turnaround at a one-case minimum, expanding the accessibility of ITO EN’s products to more niche retailers and restaurant establishments.