Regal Microwavable Popcorn

Regal Entertainment Group, a motion picture exhibitor owning and operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, unveiled a microwavable version of its popcorn in more than 13,400 Dollar General stores. This new product rollout invites guests to enjoy their favorite Regal popcorn during in-home movie nights for the ultimate entertainment experience.

Regal's introduction of microwavable popcorn creates opportunities for busy families and friends to enjoy moviegoing in a way that fits their active lifestyles. The flavor and theatre quality of the popcorn makes it a staple for stay-at-home movie nights.

Now movie lovers can find Regal's theatre popcorn in Dollar General stores nationwide exclusively through August. In addition, guests who purchase the treat will receive a coupon for $1 off a concession combo at Regal theaters.