Birds Eye® Vegetables Launches Veggie Made™ Pasta, Veggie Made™ Mashed, Superfood and Organic

Birds Eye® continues on its mission to introduce new ways to help families eat more vegetables. Birds Eye vegetables is launching new innovation platforms, including two new Veggie Made™ offerings, Mashed and Pasta; Superfood Blends; and USDA Certified Organic to make eating vegetables easier and more enjoyable.

Birds Eye's Veggie Made™ products provide nutritious alternatives to favorite side dishes, like pasta, rice and mashed potatoes. Now families can get a full serving of vegetables, in comfort foods they enjoy, with no artificial ingredients – just veggie goodness in every bite!

Birds Eye Superfood Blends are a way to incorporate more nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich superfood ingredients into meals. These blends take nature's most nutrient-rich vegetables, grains and fruit, and combine them with light, flavorful sauces in Birds Eye's convenient Steamfresh package, so consumers can easily prepare a super nutritious dish they will love.

Birds Eye is also adding a line of new USDA Certified Organic vegetables that are grown with no pesticides, artificial hormones, antibiotics or GMOs. Organic vegetables are another way Birds Eye helps consumers feel good about serving a convenient, easy vegetable side dish.

Birds Eye's new platforms are available in the following varieties: