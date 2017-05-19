America's Fastest Growing Plant-Based Food Company

Daiya, maker of plant-based foods that are dairy-, gluten- and soy-free, was recently ranked as the No.1 fastest growing plant-based food company in America by SPINS, the provider of retail consumer insights for the natural and specialty products industries. Daiya, known for its plant-based alternatives, was also ranked as the second fastest growing food company over $50 million in revenue.

The data is not only indicative of Daiya's exponential growth in the North American market since its inception in 2008, but is also on-trend with the proliferation of the $5 billion US plant-based food industry. Americans are becoming increasingly conscious about their health and the foods they consume, which has contributed to the steady growth of plant-based foods on a national level. Moreover, cheese alternatives, which accounts for the majority of Daiya's core business, is also the fastest growing category in the plant-based sector according to SPINS, with 31.4% growth in the natural channel.

Founded in 2008, Daiya was among the early forerunners dedicated to developing delicious, plant-based cheese alternatives. Since then, the company has expanded its line of plant-based "cheezes" to a wide range of products that are dairy, gluten and soy-free, including Greek Yogurt Alternative, Cheezecake, Pizza, Dairy-Free Dressing, Cheezy Mac, and more. Daiya products are now available in over 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway, and more. The company is also one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association, a leading trade association that represents 75 of the nation's leading plant-based foods businesses.