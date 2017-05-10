Lifeway Foods Elixir

Lifeway Foods, Inc., Morton Grove, Ill., used Natural Products Expo West to introduce Elixir, a line of non-dairy, sparking organic probiotic beverages.

“Our new probiotic Elixir line is refreshing, delicious and functional. We’re so proud of the great-tasting, low-sugar, healthy concept that we’re bringing to the market for the consumers who are demanding variety from the beverage aisle,” says Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky.

Lifeway’s Elixir beverages come in four flavors: Tangerine, Hibiscus, Ginger and Elderberry. All flavors are organic, low in sugar and calories, gluten-free, caffeine-free, vegan and kosher.

Lifeway also showcased its new kefir cups, a farmer cheese line, reformulated Organic BioKefir probiotic shots, and a range of dietary supplements at the tradeshow.

Lifeway’s revamped line of organic BioKefir high-potency shots also debuted with a new look and more than 50 billion CFU of probiotic activity. BioKefir comes in three flavors: Vanilla, Blackberry and Pomegranate Blueberry, and in custom formulas to support immunity, digestion and heart health.

The full line of favorites from Lifeway will were available, including the recently introduced Organic Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea kefir and new plant-based green polyethylene organic kefir bottles.

Originally appeared in the May, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.