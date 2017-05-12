Ona Treats Functional Fuel Plant Protein Bars with Probiotics

Ona Treats, Loveland, Colo., has made a name for itself with organic, non-GMO honey bars and cookies. This March, the company used Natural Products Expo West to expand and introduce Functional Fuel Plant Protein Bars with Probiotics.

The line debuts with three varieties: Chocolate, Almond Coconut, and Ancient Energy. Each 1.8-ounce bar is grain-free, has at least 10g of plant protein and boasts one billion CFU of probiotics.

Each bar in Ona’s Functional Fuel line is made with a blend of sunflower and pumpkin protein, as well as a variety of nuts and seeds that offer their own protein and healthy fat. Ancient Energy also has adaptogens reishi and ashwagandha (which are said to help reduce stress and promote muscle recovery), maca (a source of clean energy), and L-Theanine (a relaxant to balance the energizing effects of the maca). Officials say each bar contains 1 billion CFU of GanedenBC30 probiotics, the recommended amount to support digestive and immune health, while enhancing protein utilization. Ona’s Functional Fuel Plant Protein Bars are available on Amazon and at OnaTreats.com.

Originally appeared in the May, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.