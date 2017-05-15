Sandwiches Going Global

Global influences on sandwich menus are showing up in formats as well as flavors, with varieties from nearly every continent growing in popularity. Also on the rise are regional American specialties that showcase local ingredients like the po’ boy from Louisiana and the lobster roll from New England. In fact, nearly all of the fastest-growing sandwiches are native to a specific country or region in the US.



A new report explores consumer and operator perceptions and preferences around sandwiches, as well as actual consumption patterns at home and away from home. The report also dives into the sandwich landscape at large and takes a closer look at trends in components: carriers, proteins, cheeses, toppings, and condiments.

Datassential combined opinions from over 1,000 consumers with perspectives from operators, then leveraged the power of MenuTrends, a menu tracking database, and FLAVOR, a new consumer food sentiment tool, for this comprehensive report.

