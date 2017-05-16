General Mills recently launched its Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes, in which the company will giveaway 10,000 limited-edition marshmallow only boxes of cereal to its cans.

Boxes of Lucky Charms will be specially-marked a retail stores nationwide. A hidden code on the back of the package, when entered at www.luckycharms.com, will reveal whether a consumer has won a Marshmallow Only box of cereal.

This is the second time the company has conducted such a promotion. In the last installment, however, the company only gave away 10 boxes of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only cereal.