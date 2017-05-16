Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only
General Mills to giveaway 10,000 boxes of limited edition Marshmallow Only cereal
General Mills recently launched its Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only Sweepstakes, in which the company will giveaway 10,000 limited-edition marshmallow only boxes of cereal to its cans.
Boxes of Lucky Charms will be specially-marked a retail stores nationwide. A hidden code on the back of the package, when entered at www.luckycharms.com, will reveal whether a consumer has won a Marshmallow Only box of cereal.
This is the second time the company has conducted such a promotion. In the last installment, however, the company only gave away 10 boxes of Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only cereal.
