New EatingWell Frozen Entrées

Bellisio Foods added six new EatingWell® frozen meals to its popular single-serve entrée line. EatingWell frozen entrées range from classic comfort food to adventurous world flavors, with lots of vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.

The six new entrées are:

• Chicken & Fingerling Potatoes – Roasted white chicken with fingerling potatoes and vegetables in a whole grain mustard sauce; gluten-free

• Gnocchi with Garden Vegetables – Whole wheat gnocchi with peppers, broccoli, and kale in a creamy tomato vodka sauce; vegetarian

• Steak Carne Asada – Grilled beef steak and brown rice in a roja sauce with corn, red peppers, and black beans; gluten-free

• French Inspired Chicken – Roasted white chicken with vegetables and potatoes in a rich Chardonnay sauce; gluten-free

• Thai Style Peanut Chicken – Roasted white chicken in a creamy peanut sauce with vegetables on multigrain pasta

• Butter Chicken Masala – Roasted white chicken and brown basmati rice in a rich curry sauce with spinach and carrots; gluten free

The new flavors complement current consumer favorites Vermont Cheddar Mac & Cheese, Cherry Port Pork, Korean Inspired Beef, Chicken & Wild Rice Stroganoff, Spicy Asian Inspired Chicken, and Creamy Pesto Chicken.

In line with Bellisio’s commitment to providing convenient food made to fit consumers’ healthful lifestyles, each EatingWell entrée starts with one cup of vegetables; 13 or more grams of protein; chicken, beef or pork raised without antibiotics; and whole grains. Each meal is free of artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, MSG, and hydrogenated oils.