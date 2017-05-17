Riviana Foods Expands Ready To Serve Plant

Riviana Foods Inc. announced that it is doubling the production capacity for its microwaveable rice products under the Minute® rice brand.

The ready to serve rice plant, constructed in 2011, was integrated into Riviana's state-of-the-art processing and packaging plant in Memphis, Tenn., a 400,000-square-foot facility which began operation in 2010. The capacity expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.

According to Bastiaan de Zeeuw, Riviana's President and CEO, the expansion is in response to double-digit growth of sales of Minute® Ready to Serve products every year since their launch in 2006. "Part of our requirements for the US market is currently being sourced through our parent company Ebro Foods, S.A. in Spain," he said. "However, due to a significant increase in demand for various Ebro companies' ready to serve products in Europe as well, available production capacity there is becoming tight, justifying an additional investment in the United States."

Minute Ready to Serve products offer consumers variety and nutrition with exceptional pre-portioned convenience in just 60 seconds, and target millennials and today's on-the-go lifestyles. There are currently 16 varieties from which to choose including the four newest additions to the Ready to Serve family - Organic Brown Rice, Organic White Rice, Organic Red Quinoa & Brown Rice with Garlic, and White & Red Quinoa.