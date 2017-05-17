Limited-Edition Pepsi Fire

That's not all that is heating up this summer. From May 22 through July 16, fans who find specially marked packs of Pepsi Fire, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry can "Snap-Unlock-Win" a chance to take home thousands of the season's hottest prizes. In a first-of-its-kind promotion, select Pepsi brand packaging will feature a Snapcode that unlocks a variety of exclusive Snapchat features, including unique Lenses, Geofilters and a new Pepsi mobile game.

To unlock exclusive Pepsi content and experiences, Snapchatters can point the Snapchat camera at the on-pack Snapcode and press and hold to scan. By unlocking the mobile game, consumers can also enter a sweepstakes where 10 lucky winners per day will take home big ticket items, including hard to find new gaming consoles, festival fly-away experiences and a chance to attend a taping of TBS's CONAN plus meet-and-greet.

Pepsi Fire will be available at major retailers in 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce can 12-packs.