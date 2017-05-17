BI Nutraceuticals: Sweet Potato Powder

BI Nutraceuticals offers a new ingredient featuring one of the oldest and most nutritious known vegetables: sweet potatoes. BI’s new Sweet Potato Powder provides an excellent nutritional profile with essential vitamins and minerals, protein and fiber. The favorable taste profile, versatile application form and clean label classification make the powder the ultimate consumer-friendly ingredient.

Sweet Potatoes have long been recognized for their nutritional benefits. They contain concentrated dose of important daily nutrients, including calcium, iron, vitamin A and protein.

Applying its unique manufacturing capabilities, BI maintained the integrity of the vegetable’s nutrients while transforming it into a powder with versatile application. With up to 35% dietary fiber, the new powder can reach quadruple the fiber available in conventional sweet potato powders. And, the mildly sweet aroma and flavor with notes of raisin, dried fruit, and honey make the powder a complimentary addition to a variety of applications, from baby foods to beverages and snacks.

BI Nutraceuticals