Kemin: Extend Shelf Life—Naturally

Kemin Industries recently released results of several studies that prove the effectiveness of sophisticated antioxidants and plant extracts, which provide shelf stability solutions for fats and oils.

Kemin used technology to create single ingredients, synergistic blends and proprietary formulas to help keep fats and oils, and the multitude of end products they go into—such as bakery and snack products—visually appealing and tasting fresh for consumers.

“As our industry has moved away from PHOs (partially hydrogenated oils) and continues to clean up and simplify food labels, it is important that processors find the most effective and cost-efficient solutions to ensure the shelf life of their products,” says Mackenzie Russo, marketing specialist for Kemin Food Technologies. “Kemin has extensive knowledge of oxidation processes and is constantly conducting research which enables the development of new shelf life ingredients. Recent studies showcase how Kemin product solutions for fats and oils provide the optimal color and flavor protection to the industry.”

Kemin evaluated the oxidative stability of a variety of oils ranging from less expensive, low stability to higher priced, more stable oils to better understand how each would benefit from some type of antioxidant treatment. Results showed each oil type benefited from treatment and each oil was unique in the amount of protection it required.

By analyzing a variety of treatment options, Kemin is now able to offer optimal solutions to meet the manufacturers’ stability and brand goals.

It is also important to note oil stability is not only critical to the oil manufacturer, but also the finished food manufacturer. Kemin has tested several solutions in finished food applications, such as whole grain crackers. Within this study, oil-soluble green tea extract demonstrated that it could replace Tertiary-Butylhydroquinone (TBHQ) at 2000ppm inclusion rate. As manufacturers look to reformulate their snack foods to meet the demand for consumer-friendly products, replacing synthetic antioxidants such as TBHQ becomes imperative.

Kemin (www.kemin.com) has been dedicated to using applied science to improve the quality of life for over half a century. As a global company touching 3.4 billion people every day with its products, Kemin is committed to improving the quality, safety and efficacy of food, feed and health-related products to feed a growing population and be a resource for others in need.

Committed to feed and food safety, Kemin maintains top-of-the-line manufacturing facilities where over 500 specialty ingredients are made for humans and animals in the global feed and food industries, as well as the health, nutrition and beauty markets. The company provides product solutions and options to customers in more than 120 countries.

A privately held, family-owned and operated company, Kemin has more than 2,000 global employees and operates in 90 countries including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, India, Italy, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.