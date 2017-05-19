Cafes Find Growth Amid Heightened Competition
Study reveals latest data to understanding consumers’ shifting behavior toward bakery and coffee cafes
Canadian cafes are finding growth by capitalizing on consumers’ love for coffee and other specialty beverages, according to Technomic’s new 2017 Canadian Bakery & Coffee Cafe Consumer Trend Report. However, cafes are facing an increasingly diverse competitive set as they look to gain share of lunch and dinner sales while other limited-service and convenience-store competitors vie for more coffee occasions.
Key takeaways from the report include:
• 49% of 18-34-year-olds would be interested in trying new and unique beverages at cafes
• 29% of consumers (and 37% of women) would visit cafes more often if they offered healthier options
• 66% of those who drink coffee agree to some extent that they are loyal to the cafe that serves their preferred coffee
• Compiling findings from more than 1,000 consumers, as well as Technomic’s proprietary industry data, the comprehensive 2017 Canadian Bakery & Coffee Cafe
• Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to understand consumer usage and attitudes toward bakery and coffee cafes and to identify key areas of opportunity.
