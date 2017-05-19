Cafes Find Growth Amid Heightened Competition

Canadian cafes are finding growth by capitalizing on consumers’ love for coffee and other specialty beverages, according to Technomic’s new 2017 Canadian Bakery & Coffee Cafe Consumer Trend Report. However, cafes are facing an increasingly diverse competitive set as they look to gain share of lunch and dinner sales while other limited-service and convenience-store competitors vie for more coffee occasions.

Key takeaways from the report include:

• 49% of 18-34-year-olds would be interested in trying new and unique beverages at cafes

• 29% of consumers (and 37% of women) would visit cafes more often if they offered healthier options

• 66% of those who drink coffee agree to some extent that they are loyal to the cafe that serves their preferred coffee

• Compiling findings from more than 1,000 consumers, as well as Technomic’s proprietary industry data, the comprehensive 2017 Canadian Bakery & Coffee Cafe

• Consumer Trend Report serves as a guide for foodservice operators and suppliers to understand consumer usage and attitudes toward bakery and coffee cafes and to identify key areas of opportunity.



