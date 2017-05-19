Jack Link’s for Breakfast

Jack Link’s introduced four new bacon and sausage breakfast items under the AM label for a savory breakfast on the run. With the new line, the company aimed to make breakfast foods more portable.



Jack Link’s Original Breakfast Sausage

This breakfast sausage builds off pork’s naturally sweet flavor, using ingredients like sage and black pepper, the taste starts out sweet and smoky, but finishes with a savory twist. This sausage pairs well with salty vegetable juices or a sizzling citrus tea. Find Jack Link’s Original Breakfast Sausage at retailers, beginning in March, for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 3.2 ounces, and $1.79 for 1.5 ounces.

Jack Link’s Hot and Spicy Breakfast Sausage

Jack Link’s Hot and Spicy Breakfast Sausage takes the original sausage up a notch...or five. With extra black and red pepper, Jack Link’s may be the only wake up call you need. Try it with a glass of orange juice to ease the heat and complete your perfect morning meal. Find Hot and Spicy Breakfast Sausage at retailers, beginning in March, for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 3.2 ounces, and $1.79 for 1.5 ounces.

Jack Link’s Applewood Breakfast Bacon

Bacon is complemented with daring Applewood smoke and brown sugar for the perfect combination of salty, sweet and smoky. Pair with a cinnamon tea and you might be craving Jack Link’s breakfast bacon for dinner, too. Find Jack Link’s Applewood Bacon at retailers, beginning in March, for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 2.25 ounces, and $3.99 for 1.25 ounces.

Jack Link’s Maple Flavored Breakfast Bacon

Jack Link’s Maple Flavored Breakfast Bacon bold and smoky flavors lead into a caramelized brown sugar and maple taste that’ll drive taste buds wild. Pair it with a nice cup of medium roast coffee or another piece of bacon for best results. Find Jack Link’s Maple Flavored Breakfast Bacon at retailers, beginning in March, for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for 2.25 ounces, and $3.99 for 1.25 ounces.