Hershey Flavors of America

The Hershey Company announced its line-up of all-new, limited-edition products with flavors inspired by the unique tastes of iconic, US summer destinations. The new ‘Flavors of America’ collection is an assortment of six classic products from iconic brands, including Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat®, Twizzlers and PayDay – all with summer-inspired flavors sure to transport your senses.

Kit Kat® Strawberry Flavored Candy is made with crispy wafers and strawberry crème, and is connected to ideas of California.

Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies transcend your taste buds to the beaches of Hawaii.

New PayDay BBQ Flavored Bars bars combine the tang of bold BBQ-seasoned peanuts surrounding a chewy caramel center for a unique, Texas-inspired flavor. Relax with friends at a beach bonfire on a clear summer night and share something unexpected with a new take on Reese’s – Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups. The twist on a classic offers a mixture of sweet and salty peanut butter notes complete with a hint of floral, amber and molasses – all providing the sweet taste of Georgia.

Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists and Twizzlers Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists are both new flavors that are reminiscent of the sunshine state with the sweet and tart taste of key lime pie and classic Florida oranges with a filling of smooth cream.

Hershey’s bar takes a page of inspiration from summers in New York with Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bars. This new treat captures the taste of creamy New York cherry cheesecake in every bite, making it easy to enjoy wherever your summer takes you.