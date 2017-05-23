Voortman Bakery Cookies

Voortman Bakery introduced a total re-imaging of their brand with a new name, all-new recipes and updated flavors, using only real ingredients. The brand's new logo and packaging was updated to increase its presence on-shelf and excite consumers' taste buds across its entire cookie portfolio. Voortman Bakery, sold in over 70 countries, is now offering an array of recipes and flavors that echo's consumers' desire for real snacks. Voortman Bakery aims to connect with new consumers and disrupt the dynamics of the category by replacing artificial colors and flavors, as well as high-fructose corn syrups, with only real ingredients.

Voortman Bakery is dedicated to baking the very best quality cookies, using the finest, hand-selected ingredients such as real whole grain oats, almonds, coconut, blueberries, strawberries and other varieties of real fruits. The brand's commitment to real ingredients and real bakers lead it to update recipes and its portfolio which are rolling out in supermarkets around the world in 2017. Consumers can expect an extraordinary assortment of cookies on their local supermarket shelves, including Coconut, Oatmeal Raisin, Iced Almonette and new flavors like Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Lemon Coconut and Fudge Striped Almonette as well as signature wafer flavors such as vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and peanut butter.

The wafer category is a point of pride and differentiation for the brand. In an attempt to own and elevate the wafer cookie in the USA., Voortman Bakery is introducing an array of innovative new flavors, such as blueberry, cinnamon and strawberry-banana. An international favorite, Voortman Bakery is aiming to elevate the wafer category in North America.

Voortman Bakery has updated its packaging and brand logo to modernize and unify the product portfolio. The company aims to highlight the deliciousness of their cookie recipes and put real ingredients front-and-center. The original Voortman brand packaging was in need of an upgrade in order to resonate in today's cluttered cookie aisle.