Voss Lime Mint Sparkling Water
Lime mint flavored sparkling water joins lemon cucumber and tangerine lemongrass, as flavored sparkling waters continue to soar
VOSS Water of Norway has added another refreshing flavor to its sparkling water lineup: Lime Mint.
The team at VOSS conducted extensive research and created an additional, all-natural flavor that is a complement to a variety of foods and spirits.
As spring and summer approach, consumers are even more health conscious. A national survey revealed that 58% of Americans tend to focus more on healthy lifestyle choices leading into the warmer months, and of those people, 61% say they try to drink more water in an effort to lose weight and get healthier. VOSS Lime Mint, Lemon Cucumber and Tangerine Lemongrass are poised meet these consumer preferences:
- Offering different flavor combinations
- All natural
- Unsweetened/0 calories
- Available in Iconic and distinctive glass bottles
- Made with VOSS artesian water from Norway
