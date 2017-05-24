Voss Lime Mint Sparkling Water

VOSS Water of Norway has added another refreshing flavor to its sparkling water lineup: Lime Mint.

The team at VOSS conducted extensive research and created an additional, all-natural flavor that is a complement to a variety of foods and spirits.

As spring and summer approach, consumers are even more health conscious. A national survey revealed that 58% of Americans tend to focus more on healthy lifestyle choices leading into the warmer months, and of those people, 61% say they try to drink more water in an effort to lose weight and get healthier. VOSS Lime Mint, Lemon Cucumber and Tangerine Lemongrass are poised meet these consumer preferences: