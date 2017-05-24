McDonald’s Introduces Signature Crafted Recipes

Nearly 900 McDonald’s restaurants across Florida debut Signature Crafted Recipes, giving customers even more choices to create a sandwich with three new premium recipes: Maple Bacon Dijon, Pico Guacamole and Sweet BBQ Bacon.

With Signature Crafted Recipes, guests can personalize their sandwich by choosing 100% beef or juicy grilled or crispy chicken, picking an artisan roll or sesame seed bun, and choosing from one of the three new signature recipes. Signature Crafted Recipes include premium ingredients such as guacamole made with Hass avocados, crispy Applewood smoked bacon and grilled onions.

McDonald’s is on a journey to provide Floridians with more choices in what they order, how they order and how they enjoy their favorite foods. Additional ways McDonald’s restaurants in Florida are elevating the experience and providing a new level of convenience for customers include:

Table Service. Hundreds of Florida McDonald’s restaurants now offer table service, creating a more engaging, relaxing dine-in experience as a team member delivers food to the guest’s table.

Self-Order Kiosks. For guests looking to order at their own pace, new digital self-order kiosks make ordering and paying for a meal easy. Kiosks empower guests to browse the menu, find new options, and customize their meal. Self-order kiosks are available in 530 Florida restaurants.

Modernized Buildings With Side-By-Side Drive-Thru Lanes. More than 600 Florida McDonald’s restaurants have been remodeled, and feature contemporary and inviting exteriors, refreshed and comfortable dining rooms, and side-by-side drive-thrus that enable restaurants to serve more guests with improved accuracy and speed.

McDelivery. More than 200 McDonald’s restaurants in Southeast Florida, Tampa Bay and Orlando were first in the country to offer delivery. Just as McDonald’s redefined restaurant convenience with drive-thrus in the 1970’s, McDonald’s is redefining convenience today through McDelivery on UberEATS, available in many restaurants 24 hours daily.

McCafe Desserts. McDonald’s will add McCafe Desserts later this month, initially featuring new Strawberry Shortcake Sundae and Turtle Brownie Sundae ice cream desserts.