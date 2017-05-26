JetBlue Mint Experience

JetBlue announced its newest addition to its Mint experience with a locally curated ice cream program that features favorite flavors from artisanal ice makers based in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. The fresh approach to its ice cream program allows JetBlue to stay true to Mint’s locally curated roots as it expands the premium experience to new cities on both coasts.

Mint offers a more personal approach to service and features exceptional hospitality from specially trained crewmembers. These local purveyors will offer a rotating selection of ice cream flavors giving Mint customers a taste of the region from where their flight departs.

Blue Marble: This Brooklyn shop had been serving ridiculously delicious organic ice cream in Mint since the launch of the service in 2014. Classic, straight-forward and pure flavors such as blueberry ice cream and blood orange sorbet continue to delight the taste buds of flyers on transcontinental service. Blue Marble will be served on all Mint flights departing from JFK.

Coolhaus: Founded in Los Angeles in 2008 as a food truck delivering sweet scoops, the ice cream powerhouse has a national fleet that now will even be found at 30,000 feet. Travelers will enjoy truly unique, sweet-meets-savory flavors, including dirty mint ice cream and strawberry mojito sorbet. Coolhaus will be served on all Mint flights departing from Los Angeles.

Double Rainbow: This San Francisco super-premium ice cream contains only the freshest and purest ingredients, resulting in a rich and delectable creamy treat. Awarded the best ice cream in America, flyers will be hooked on dulce de leche and raspberry sorbet after just one spoonful. Double Rainbow will be served on all Mint flights departing from San Francisco.

The Frieze: This 30-year-old ice cream factory, known for delivering sweet scoops to those in South Florida, brings some of its most popular creations to the skies, including its renowned Indian mango sorbet and banana rama ice cream. The Frieze will be served on all Mint flights departing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood.

Toscanini’s: Serving the best ice cream in Boston since 1981, this successful small business has become a Cambridge institution and brings its hand-made gourmet delights, including signature flavors B3 (brown butter, brown sugar and brownie) ice cream and berry sorbet to those in Mint. Toscanini’s will be served on all Mint flights departing from Boston.