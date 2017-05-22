ISC Gums: Non-GMO Project Verified

Gums & Starches

May 22, 2017
ISC Gums, a leading manufacturer of Gum Acacia, is proud to announce that its entire product range meets the Non-GMO Project Standard, North America’s most trusted and recognized seal in non-GMO Products. 

Manufacturers can use ISC Gums Gum Acacia for their own Non-GMO Project Standard Verified products. 

ISC Gums worked with the Non-GMO Project because it is widely recognized by consumers and provides robust standards. The Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the fastest growing label in the natural products industry, representing $19.2 billion in annual sales. It already appears on 43,000 verified products and is among the most trusted non-GMO labels for consumers.

