IOI Loders: Puff Pastry Shortening

IOI Loders Croklaan, a leading producer of specialty oils and fats developed for the bakery and confectionery industries, is excited to announce the availability of SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff, a new, next generation lamination shortening. The SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff shortening, specifically designed for Puff Pastry applications, gives industry-leading lift and flaky texture to the end product, which equates to maximum creativity in end-product design.

A non-hydrogenated, PHO-free product, SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff provides customers an elegant, melt in your mouth texture, as well as a clean ingredient statement to offer manufacturers a market-friendly label. With optimal manufacturing qualities, such as excellent resistance to tearing as well as fine expansion qualities when baking, SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff results in a product with consistent, uniform layers without compromising dough integrity.

“SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff is a bakery innovation for puff pastry applications which we are very excited about,” says Dr. Linsen Liu, vice president of Research & Development at IOI Loders Croklaan. “The shortening has been uniquely formulated and processed to strike a textural balance that delivers maximum functionality and allows for artisanal creativity. We encourage our customers, and those interested in trying the product to visit our Creative Studio to receive hands-on training on how to best use this new innovation.”

To discuss an application or how SansTrans™ Roll-Rite Puff can improve an end-product, food formulators should visit Go-No-PHO.com to request a sample.

About IOI Loders Croklaan

We are a worldwide leading producer and supplier of premium quality oils and fats for the food manufacturing industry around the globe. Our products are used in a wide range of applications, from bakery and confectionery to dairy fat alternatives and infant nutrition. As part of IOI Group, one of the world’s largest sustainable palm oil producers, we benefit from a fully integrated and traceable supply chain. This enables us to offer products with consistent high quality.