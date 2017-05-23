Harvest Hill Beverage Company Names New Leadership

Brynwood Partners VII L.P. announced that it has completed the merger of Sunny Delight Beverages Co. ("Sunny Delight") into Harvest Hill Beverage Company ("Harvest Hill"). Harvest Hill is now one of the nation's leading independent beverage companies with more than $800 million in gross sales, seven manufacturing facilities with a national footprint and a portfolio of iconic brands, including Juicy Juice®, SunnyD®, Little HUG®, Daily's®, and Nutrament®. Harvest Hill is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., and will maintain an office in Cincinnati.

In conjunction with the merger, Harvest Hill has announced a new executive team. Effective April 4th, John LeBoutillier was named President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest Hill. "John joins us with over 25 years of experience in the food and consumer products industries having worked at Kraft and Unilever and, most recently, serving as the President of Unilever Canada. John brings significant beverage and consumer products experience to Harvest Hill. We have confidence in John as a key leader in the overall integration and growth of the company," said Hendrik J. Hartong III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brynwood Partners. Mr. Hartong also serves as the Chairman of Harvest Hill.

Additionally, Doug Behre has been named Chief Financial Officer for Harvest Hill. Mr. Hartong stated, "Doug has over 25 years of experience as a financial leader having spent a majority of his career in the consumer products industry with Campbell Soup and L'Oréal. Most recently, Doug served as the Chief Financial Officer for Truck-Lite, a company with approximately $500 million net sales in the commercial vehicle lighting industry."

With the addition of Mr. LeBoutillier and Mr. Behre, two additional executives have been named to the senior management team at Harvest Hill. Tim Voelkerding has been named Chief Operating Officer. Tim has been an integral part of Sunny Delight having been with the company for 13 years in various financial and executive roles. All of Harvest Hill's supply chain functions will report to Tim. Also, Doug Gillespie has been named the Chief Commercial Officer of the company. Doug brings over 20 years of consumer marketing experience having served at Harvest Hill for the past year as well as previously working at Frito-Lay, Munchkin baby products, and Jarden Home and Family.