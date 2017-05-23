SuperSeedz Organic Gourmet Pumpkin Seed Snacks

Less than two months after introducing its new organic line of gourmet pumpkin seeds, SuperSeedz announced it has received the ChefsBest® Quality in Craft Award, an award presented to brands that surpass quality standards established by independent professional chefs.

"I am very excited to receive such a prestigious award for our new organic products," says Kathie Pelliccio, founder of SuperSeedz. "We put a lot of thought and love into developing these new organic flavors and it is a great honor to receive such recognition."

The new organic SuperSeedz products were subjected to ChefsBest's rigorous Sensory Attribute Quality Analysis (SAQA®) process, which was developed by leading sensory experts to evaluate taste and quality in terms of appearance, aroma, basic tastes, flavor and texture.

"The award is designed to recognize unique, high-quality products, and based on our evaluation, the new organic line from SuperSeedz was a clear winner," says Lisa Liguori, CEO of ChefsBest. "ChefsBest has been awarding America's best tasting foods for more than 16 years, and we're proud to honor SuperSeedz with the Quality in Craft Award."

The three new SuperSeedz organic flavors, Pink Himalayan Salt, Garlicky Dill and an indulgent Dark Chocolate & Sea Salt item, were introduced earlier in the year. Each is Organic certified, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, allergy-friendly and will feature up to eight grams of complete, plant-based protein.

The new line is the latest innovation from the company that has been the number one premium pumpkin seed brand and the fastest growing for the last two years. "Consumers have definitely responded to our concept," said founder Kathie Pelliccio. "And because SuperSeedz has consistently added incremental growth to the snacking nut and seed category, we're really becoming an integral part of retailers' product mix. We think our organic offering will be even bigger."