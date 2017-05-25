Utz® Quality Foods, LLC, is teaming up with the USO to support military service members and their families through the launch of its new Utz® Grillin’ Classics™ Potato Chips. Available in patriotic packaging and for a limited-time only, the three new flavors include Cheeseburger, Sweet Corn and Grilled Hot Dog. The new potato chips are inspired by classic American grilling foods, and each bag purchased generates a donation to the USO.

“We’re excited to partner with the USO and introduce some unique and interesting snack food flavors,” said Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer at Utz® Quality Foods, LLC. “There’s nothing more American than celebrating our patriotic summer holidays while supporting our hard-working military service members who sacrifice so much for us!”

Crispy, crunchy Utz® Grillin’ Classics™ are gluten-free and available in 8.5-ounce Family Size and 2.625-ounce Convenience store bags. The flavors include:

• Cheeseburger: Grilled burger with cheese, with just a touch of all the right condiments

• Grilled Hot Dog: Like a hot dog right off the grill

• Sweet Corn: Sweet, buttery and delicious, just like summertime sweet corn on the cob

“Summer is the peak season for snacks, and we always seek ways to satisfy the ever-growing consumer demand for new and interesting snack food flavors,” said Kevin Brick, Senior VP of Marketing. “This summer, we celebrate the great American pastime of outdoor grilling and the friends and family who unite around the grill, while also supporting the USO and military families, a perfect combination.”

American pastimes like grilling, snacking, and family picnics fit hand-in-hand with the American Dream, and Utz® is a perfect example of that dream come true. Started in the small town of Hanover, Pennsylvania, in the kitchen of William and Salie Utz in 1921, Utz® is now the largest, independent, family-held snack food brand in the United States.

With over 100 military veterans as Utz® associates, Utz® is proud to feature profiles of some of their military veteran employees and their appreciation for the USO on their website, located at: www.getutz.com.

And, the respect is mutual, according to USO Vice President of Corporate Alliances, Michael Hoar.

“We are thrilled to have Utz® join the USO as a Force Behind the Forces committed to strengthening our nations’ service members by connecting them to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation,” Hoar said.

The Utz® and USO partnership includes a donation made to the USO of the sale of each Utz® Grillin’ Classics™ bag sold, available at food retailers and online, for a limited-time.