Power Bowls From Healthy Choice

Healthy Choice®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. launched Power Bowls featuring bold flavors and an intentional balance of ingredients that align with today's definition of health.

Available in four bold flavors, the new bowls are quick and easy to make and offer more than 16 grams of protein, and six to eight grams of fiber.

Meals are inspired by international cuisine and feature recognizable ingredients – including all-natural meat ingredients (all natural chicken raised without antibiotics, all natural USDA Choice beef and all natural pork loin).

• Adobo Chicken Bowl: Made with pulled all natural chicken breast with vegetables served on top of brown & red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a guajillo chili sauce topped with roasted pepitas.

• Korean-Inspired Beef Bowl: Tender braised all natural USDA choice beef with shiitake mushrooms and vegetables served on top of brown & red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a spicy gochujang and soy sauce topped with black & white sesame seeds.

• Cuban-Inspired Pork Bowl: Tender braised all natural pork loin with black beans and vegetables served on top of brown & red rice, red quinoa and black barley with a sofrito sauce.

• Chicken Sausage & Barley Bowl: Sweet apple & gouda cheese, sausage made with all natural chicken and vegetables served on top of barley with a roasted garlic sauce.

The Power Bowl serving bowls are made from a plant-based fiber rather than plastic, resulting in a significant reduction in energy usage.