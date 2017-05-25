Hydrox Goes Clean Label

LEAF® Brands, maker of Hydrox®, announced at the 2017 Sweets and Snacks show in Chicago that they have improved their flagship sandwich snack cookie, Hydrox® by moving to a clean label formula and non-GMO.

Recently, there has been a major movement towards cleaner labeling across not only within the food industry but also with consumers nationwide. Loyal customers are extremely important to LEAF® Brands, and many of them have asked for simple ingredients in their products including non-GMO. LEAF sees this as a major shift among consumers looking for products with simple ingredients they and can feel good about giving to their families.

Going clean label with Hydrox® which means no artificial colors or flavors, no trans-fats or high fructose corn sweeteners, and 100% non-GMO. While these decisions have increased production costs for the popular cookie, LEAF® believes in the long-run, increased sales and consumer loyalty in the multi-billion-dollar cookie market will justify the higher production costs.