Mesquite Barbeque Coconut Oil Chips

Boulder Canyon’s new chips are made with premium potatoes that are kettle-cooked in small batches using better-for-you coconut oil

May 26, 2017
Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods® recently introduced a take on the traditional barbeque potato chip flavor called Coconut Oil Mesquite Barbeque™, made with premium potatoes that are kettle-cooked in small batches using better-for-you coconut oil.  The result is an extra crunchy, less oily snack experience that features up to 30% less fat than traditional potato chips and far fewer ingredients.

Boulder Canyon Coconut Oil Mesquite Barbeque chips arrive in stores nationwide this month with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5.25-ounce bag.  The tasty chips feature a perfect balance of sweet and smoky flavors with just a hint of coconut and a subtle mesquite finish.

The new Mesquite Barbeque joins Boulder's existing line of potato chips kettle-cooked in coconut oil, including Pineapple Habanero™ and Sea Salt varieties.  In addition, Boulder offers a wide selection of snacks cooked in better-for-you olive, avocado, rice bran and sunflower oils.

Cooked in 100% coconut oil, the Mesquite Barbeque kettle-cooked chips are gluten-free, Kosher-certified, Non-GMO and contain no trans fats or cholesterol.

