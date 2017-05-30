Pizza & Facial Recognition Software

View INFOGRAPHIC

http://www.digiorno.com/powerofpizza/viz/



To better understand the power of pizza, DIGIORNO® conducted a social experiment that measured its effect on the moods of partygoers. While most would think it’s the first bite that most elevates mood, studied partygoers were actually happiest when pizza was baking in the oven and its aroma filled the room.

SOCIAL EXPERIMENT BY THE SLICE

To conduct this experiment, DIGIORNO recruited real people to host friends and family for a pizza party at a Manhattan loft. During three separate parties, the room was set up with more than 40 high-resolution cameras that captured footage of guests while pizza baked in the oven, and after it was served.

With the help of facial recognition and emotion-tracking software, the footage was then analyzed to identify patterns in emotion. For example, “joy” was classified based on indicators of happiness like smiles and eye movements.

“This experiment gave us unique insight into our belief that oven-fresh pizza helps people get more out of their occasions,” said Jeff Hamilton, President, Nestlé Foods Division, Nestlé USA. “We were able to learn about how, when and why moods may change in response to pizza in an exciting new way.”

THE RESULTS

Across all three gatherings, when pizza was in the oven, it coincided with the highest observable increase in joy – even greater than levels reached when the pizza was actually being eaten.

Notable findings include: