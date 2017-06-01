Ben & Jerry's One Love Flavor
Pints to promote youth empowerment and social change with annual 'One Love Youth Camp' in Jamaica
"One love, one heart..." So begins one of the most recognized songs in reggae history.
Bob Marley's memorable refrain is a call for global compassion, and is an anthem for Ben & Jerry's latest flavor, One Love. The flavor concoction that came to fruition in partnership with the Marley family pays homage to the legendary performer and his vision for a better world.
A portion of the proceeds from each One Love pint sold will benefit Jamaica's One Love Youth Camp, a program run by The Bob Marley Foundation and Partners for Youth Empowerment. After the flavor enjoyed tremendous success in the United Kingdom last year, One Love is now making a splash on this side of the pond by sharing its mission-driven deliciousness with fans in the U.S. One Love is an enchanting harmony of banana ice cream, caramel and cookie swirls, and chocolatey peace signs.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.