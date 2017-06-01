Ben & Jerry's One Love Flavor

"One love, one heart..." So begins one of the most recognized songs in reggae history.

Bob Marley's memorable refrain is a call for global compassion, and is an anthem for Ben & Jerry's latest flavor, One Love. The flavor concoction that came to fruition in partnership with the Marley family pays homage to the legendary performer and his vision for a better world.

A portion of the proceeds from each One Love pint sold will benefit Jamaica's One Love Youth Camp, a program run by The Bob Marley Foundation and Partners for Youth Empowerment. After the flavor enjoyed tremendous success in the United Kingdom last year, One Love is now making a splash on this side of the pond by sharing its mission-driven deliciousness with fans in the U.S. One Love is an enchanting harmony of banana ice cream, caramel and cookie swirls, and chocolatey peace signs.